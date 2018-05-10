AEB survey asks how digital is transforming customs processes

A growing number of businesses are digitising internal supply chains to improve the visibility of goods in transit, accelerate their processes and, ultimately, drive down transaction costs through automation.

Customs processes also make a natural launchpad for digitisation initiatives. But where do businesses stand today when it comes to digitising their customs operations? And how are they preparing their customs processes for the future?

These questions are the focus of a joint study by AEB and the DHBW Stuttgart University. Both partners are inviting supply chain professionals to participate in the survey which runs until 17 June.

Next-gen customers: reality or vision of the future?

“The fruits of digitisation are already conspicuous in many areas of business, but when it comes to customs, many companies are still in the dark as to whether and how the digital revolution has arrived,” said Dr Ulrich Lison, a global trade expert at AEB.

Dr Dirk H Hartel of DHBW Stuttgart added: “We designed this study to explore how companies move forward in digitising their customs processes, what potential they see, and what obstacles they encounter in the real word.”

The collaboration with customs service providers is another of the study’s focus points. Many companies that operate internationally hire third parties to manage their foreign customs processes – for cost reasons or because of the complex regulations.

The study aims to show how companies set up this collaboration and the challenges they face.

Supply chain professionals and experts working in the fields of customs and exports in companies of any size and sector are invited to make their voices heard. All survey participants will receive a copy of the study upon its publication in the fall of 2018.

