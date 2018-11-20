AEB invites to free Brexit Tool Kit Conference

The implications of Brexit will be far reaching. The next milestone is expected to be reached on November 21, 2018 following UK and EU government negotiations.

But what do these latest developments mean for traders? And how can businesses mitigate the impact of additional costs and more red tape in the supply chain?

To help companies prepare, AEB, a provider of software for global trade and logistics, is organising a free Brexit Tool Kit Conference on Tuesday, December 4, 2018.

Brexit Tool Kit: Practical Solutions for Businesses takes place for the 9th consecutive time and follows on the heels of the UK and EU government negotiations results, scheduled for November 21, 2018. The conference gets down to business, focusing on the following topics:

What’s the impact on your supply chain and global trade operation?

How to establish flexible supply chains in times of dynamic changes

Integrated networks including customers, partners, and suppliers

A structured approach from sourcing to delivery in your supply chain

Scrutinizing all existing processes to establish holistic trade landscapes

Turning change into an opportunity for growth and development Amongst the experts speaking at this event are:

Allie Renison, Head of Europe and Trade Policy, Institute of Directors

Mandy Deakin-Snell, Director of International Operations, DPD

Claire Umney, Strategic Initiatives Director, AEB

Aaron Dunne, EU Exit Customs Stakeholder Engagement and Analysis, HMRC

John Acton, Managing Partner at DSI Europe – a “critical thinking” consultancy – will moderate the conference and lead delegates through the day.

The event’s key note will focus on the future of trade, and global trade experts from industry and government will host several interactive business sequences, enabling active audience engagement with direct polling, questions, and answers.

Geoff Taylor, Managing Director at AEB in the UK said: “Global trade has always been a dynamic environment, but Brexit certainly adds significant new challenges for both experienced global trading companies and businesses who are only starting to export or import. Our Brexit Tool Kit Conference will provide valuable information and input for mitigating risks emanating from Brexit, helping companies survive in today’s fast-changing and competitive environment.”

The event takes place on Tuesday, December 4, 2018 from 9.30 am to 4.30 pm at the Institute of Directors, 116 Pall Mall, St. James’s, London SW1Y 5ED.

Attendance is free of charge, and participants can register online.

Like this: Like Loading...