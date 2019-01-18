AEB’s Brexit Tool Kit provides more certainty for British businesses

It’s been over thirty months since the EU Referendum and there are now just seventy days left until the UK is due to leave the EU on 29th March 2019.

This week, the UK Parliament rejected Theresa May’s Withdrawal Agreement and the UK Government now needs to present a Plan B on Monday, 21st January. What to expect, what’s next, and what the ultimate outcome will be remains uncertain at this point.

In light of developments, AEB, a provider of software for global trade and logistics, has re-launched its online Brexit Tool Kit to support traders during this difficult time.

It features topics from Brexit scenario details and expert articles, to free custom guides and a UK government tracker.

For the business community, the time to wait has long passed and creating flexible, automated, and integrated customs and global trade processes has become a key priority under Brexit developments to protect supply chains, enable movements across British borders under new customs procedures, and adapt to new requirements as they arise.

What’s your status? Did you know you can apply for government funds for customs training and IT improvements? No matter which way things go, a digital and integrated global trade IT landscape is key to your future success.

