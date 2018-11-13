Adventurous consumers tops food and drink trends for 2019

Increasingly adventurous consumers, hungry for new discoveries and experiences with their food, are influencing the future of the food and beverage industry.

Indeed, ‘The Adventurous Consumer’ has topped Innova Market Insights’ Top Ten trends for 2019.

This consumer subsection has evolved out of a more connected world which has allowed consumers of all ages to become more knowledgeable of other cultures.

This has given rise the 35% growth of ‘discovery’ claims when compared to new product launch numbers for 2016 and 2017.

Innova keeps its eye to global developments in the industry’s launch activity and analyses consumer research to highlight the trends which will most likely impact the industry in the year to come.

The top five trends for 2019 are:

1 – Discovery: the Adventurous Consumer

The food and beverage industry is increasingly focusing on satisfying the adventurous consumer.

Consumers are moving out of their comfort zones to explore bolder flavours and multisensory food experiences.

There is a focus on heightened sensory delivery, often combined with an element of the unexpected.

2 – The Plant Kingdom

The plant-based market shows no signs of slowing down. Companies and brands are greening up their portfolios to attract mainstream consumers who want to add more plant-based options into their diets.

For many, going plant-based is about achieving a healthy and sustainable balance between meat and vegetables, rather than adopting an all-or-nothing way of eating.

3 – Alternatives to All

As more consumers pay attention to health & sustainability, replacement foods and ingredients are on the rise.

Health remains the number one reason to buy food alternatives, with one in two US consumers reporting that health is a reason for buying alternatives to bread, meat or dairy.

The search for alternative proteins has resulted in a rising use of black beans, lentils, peas, rice, nuts & seeds, chickpea, and even insects, as protein ingredients for foods.

4 – Green Appeal

The industry is increasingly committing to answering customer expectations around sustainability.

This is driving corporate goals, as manufacturers commit to sustainable product and packaging development with a range of initiatives.

This includes waste reduction through upcycled ingredients and post-consumer recycling, as well as improved biodegradability and new technology, such as compostable capsules and vegetable inks.

5 – Snacking: the Definitive Occasion

For most consumers, snacking is a part of daily life and always has been. What is changing, however, is the way people think about snacking and what is considered a snack. Snacking is no longer the optional extra, but the definitive occasion.

It is a central focus of innovation across all food and beverage categories, with 10% average annual growth of global food and beverage launches with a snacking claim over the past 5 years.

The other top trends are:

6 – Eating for Me

7 – A Fresh Look at Fiber

8 – I Feel Good

9 – Small Player Mindset

10 – Connected to the Plate

Like this: Like Loading...