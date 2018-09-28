Admix will be showcasing its full range of mixing, milling and powder induction solutions at Pack Expo International 2018, taking place in Chicago from October 14 – 17.

Visitors to booth E-8931 will learn how Admix in-tank and inline mixing equipment dramatically improves productivity, lowers operating costs, improves end-product quality, and ensures operator safety.

Admix experts will be on hand to share their insight, advice, and offer customized solutions for your unique application. Stop by to see the Rotosolver high shear mixer in action, watch videos, or learn about complimentary lab tests or in-plant equipment trial programs.

Solutions on display will include high shear and high-speed mixers, high shear emulsifiers, high intensity wetmills, powder induction and dispersion systems, static mixers and low shear agitators.

Admix sanitary, 3-A compliant products are optimized for both mixing powders into liquids and particle size reduction, efficiently mixing even the most challenging ingredients to a smooth consistency, free of lumps, fisheyes and agglomerates.

An impressive line-up of products being featured in the Admix booth include:

Rotosolver

The unrivalled Rotosolver is a patented high shear batch mixer, offering 100% wetting out of powders and an easy-to-clean, low maintenance design. The Rotosolver delivers high intensity, high shear, high-speed mixing and dispersing for volumes up to 10,000 gallons.

DynaShear

The DynaShear is a high shear, high speed mixer and emulsifier for continuous processing. Constructed of 316 SS, its unique dual stage axial and radial heads provide optimal throughput and flow.

Fastfeed

The Fastfeed is a fully integrated skid-mounted system with an ergonomic operator table and features a two-stage rotor/stator high speed, high shear disperser and a powerful suction pump. It instantly and completely wets and disperses powders inline at the particulate level at rates up to 450lbs per minute.

Boston Shearmill

The Boston Shearmill is a high intensity wet mill/homogenizer. For processes requiring milling of soft particles to <1 micron, or hard particles down to 1-2 microns, the Boston Shearmill produces superior particle size reduction, often in just a single pas at high production rates.

Admixer

The Admixer is an all-stainless sanitary static mixer and blender ideal for processing miscible fluids regardless of flow rates, viscosity or density.

Benchmix

The Benchmix benchtop lab mixer is ideal for product development and formula optimization and available with multiple high shear heads and low speed impellers and props.

Rotostat

The Rotostat is a rotor-stator mixer with an optional lower prop that provides optimum shear and pumping rates for lump-free dispersion, hydration and emulsification.

Rotomixx

The Rotomixx is a low shear batch mixer available in either portable or fixed mount configurations.

Rotomaxx

The Rotomaxx is a high torque, high flow, right angle mixer for larger tank volumes requiring rapid turnover and high efficiency agitation.

FlowShear

The FlowShear is a bottom mount emulsifier and disperser that delivers high shear and high flow in a compact design, enabling processors to mix a wide range of batch sizes with minimal starting liquid levels.

Like this: Like Loading...