ABP latest to launch fresh vegan burger with new range

ABP is the latest company to launch a fresh plant-based burger for the UK market as part of a new branded range.

The new Equals range is made up of fresh plant-based products which promise the texture and flavour of meat, appealing to meat reducers and non-meat eaters alike.

The first product to launch is a two-quarter pounder meat-free burger pack, made from a mix of seasoned pea and soy proteins.

ABP said the launch is part of its multi-million-pound investment in its branded and ready-to-cook meat and meat-free solutions which complement its core processing business.

“We are very excited about our first fresh brand launch into the meat-free category,” said Darren Jones, Commercial Director for ABP UK

“Our core business is and will remain in beef but we recognise the growing demand for products that fit a flexitarian and meat-free lifestyle.

“As a business, we have long invested in the understanding market and consumer trends and we have a keen interest in exploring opportunities that provide consumers with choice.”

The brand is now available in Asda stories with ABP adding that it plans to extend listings to other retailers and food service providers over the coming months.

