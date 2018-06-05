ABP invests £17m in Scottish processing plant

ABP Food Group is investing £17 million in the planned redevelopment of its Perth processing plant in Scotland.

The redevelopment, announced by Fergus Ewing, Cabinet Secretary for the Rural Economy and Connectivity, includes an extension and upgrade of the facilities chilled storage area, dry goods storage, maturation and meat production facilities and staff amenities.

On completion, the project which is supported by the Scottish Government’s Food Processing, Marketing and Co-operation grant scheme will create eighty new jobs.

The announcement follows a further £3 million investment in cold storage and refrigeration facilities on the site over the past year.

Tom Kirwan, Managing Director of ABP’s UK Division, said: “The improvements will benefit everyone from our farmer suppliers through to our colleagues and the local economy.

“It will create eighty additional jobs on site and provide significant employment during the construction phase.”

