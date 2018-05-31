ABP Food Group runs UK beef and lamb sites on green power

ABP Food Group’s UK beef and lamb processing sites have all been converted to run on green electricity.

This is part of wider ongoing efforts to reduce the company’s carbon footprint under its 2020 sustainability commitments.

It complements the company’s existing programme of generating its own renewable energy at its renewables division – Olleco – and at its Ellesmere site.

ABP said its UK business now produces more renewable power than it consumes.

Dean Holroyd, Group Technical and Sustainability Director, said: “Today’s announcement significantly accelerates us reaching our 2020 carbon reduction targets by the end of the year – two years ahead of schedule.

“Renewable energy generated from both external and internal sources has formed an important part of our carbon reduction model.

“The result has been a net positive solution to electricity where we now generate more renewable power than is required for our electricity consumption. It also means that we will have reduced our carbon consumption by almost a third since 2008.”

