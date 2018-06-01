ABB invests in Indian dairy start-up

ABB Technology has invested in Indian-based dairy start-up, Stellapps Technology, which, it says, will streamline the dairy supply chain and drive operational efficiency.

The Series B investment though was made through ABB’s venture capital unit, ABB Technology Ventures, and was led by IndusAge Partners and included new investors Qualcomm Ventures and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Stellapps is India’s first end-to-end dairy supply chain solutions company, in use by over 750,000 farmers daily.

Founded in 2011, the Bangalore-based start-up is building automated tools leveraging the Internet of Things (IoT) and advanced analytics to improve milk production and quality for the country’s dairy farms, collection centres and processors.

The cornerstone of the Stellapps solution is SmartMoo, a full-featured analytics solution covering the entire value chain from milk production to farmer payments.

SmartMoo can track an animal’s health and yield through a wearable sensor, measuring parameters such as milk quantity and yield, and monitor conditions under which the milk is stored, transported and distributed.

In addition to the equity investment, Stellapps has separately initiated a strategic collaboration with ABB to create a digital offering for Indian customers to address these operational challenges.

