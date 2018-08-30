2 Sisters invests £7m in prepared meals facility

2 Sisters Food Group is investing £7 million in its prepared meals factory in Carlisle following a major contract win from Marks & Spencer.

As per the new contract, the facility will develop more than thirty new products at the Carlisle site.

According to a company release, production of fish meals has already begun while Gastro ranges and vegetable accompaniments will be launched in late 2018 and early 2019.

To meet the increase in demand, a new state-of-the-art vegetable processing facility is being create which includes cooling tunnels, steam-injected kettles for cooking an cooling sauces, new coating systems and two new automated packing lines.

Ronald Kers, 2 Sisters Food Group CEO, said: “Our vision is to create a truly world-class business who is trusted to deliver, so we are delighted such a prestigious customer as M&S recognise and value us as a reliable partner with the ability to create quality food, for the right price in a sustainable and transparent way.”

