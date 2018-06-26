2 Sisters investing millions in Scottish plant

2 Sisters Food Group is investing £3.5 million in its Scottish Coupar Angus plant following funding from the Government-backed Food Processing Marketing and Co-operation Grant Scheme.

The initial funding will be topped up by the grant to total £5 million which will go towards the development of existing colleagues, the purchase of new equipment required to increase capacity and the recruitment of an additional 250 colleagues.

More than 250 new jobs will be created as a result and the business can now double the cutting capacity in the portions department.

This follows news that the company is investing in its Willand processing hub in Devon.

The new jobs will be created across all levels and departments, ranging from production operatives to technical management in addition to two new engineering apprenticeship positions.

