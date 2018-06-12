2 Sisters expands processing hub as part of supply chain strategy

2 Sisters Food Group is investing at its Willand processing hub in Devon and expanding operations which is part of its goal of shorter, more efficient supply chains.

The Group says the investment, which is creating 300 new roles and 20 new apprentices, will give it a greater ability to process, cut and pack products for its retail customers.

An increase in cutting and packing capacity and new thigh de-boning equipment has bought about the need to take on the extra staff, boosting the current headcount to more than 1,200 since January with 160 new colleagues taken on. The 300 additional new roles will take the factory numbers up to 1500.

“It is not about being bigger; it is actually about having a smaller more focused footprint that has the capacity to carry out the whole operation,” said Keith Packer, Managing Director of UK Poultry.

