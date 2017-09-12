Zizzi unveils new packaging range for takeaway offering

Italian restaurant chain Zizzi has unveiled an extensive suite of new packaging, enhancing its popular takeaway experience for customers across the UK.

Available online via Click and Collect in-store or through Deliveroo, takeaway dining is core to the Zizzi proposition and the new suite enables the chain to offer almost all of its dine-in menu for takeaway; something that many restaurants are unable to do.

The packaging suite includes a box for classic and skinny pizzas as well as a deep box – which allows delivery of Zizzi’s signature Rustica pizza. The new suite also contains a versatile small box for starters, sharers and desserts, a bread bag, nibbles pot and a pasta/salad bowl that replicates the restaurant’s own crockery as well as having an insert that can separate hot dish elements from cold. The suite enables restaurant quality dining out-of-restaurant without compromising on taste, appearance or experience.

Zizzi’s extensive core menu includes a wide range of non-gluten, low-calorie and vegetarian and vegan options alongside indulgent pizzas, pastas and desserts. The chain is expanding this offering making it available to dine-out, providing options for those with specific dietary needs who want to enjoy high quality, convenient food.

Jo Fawcett, Marketing Director at Zizzi commented: “Changing consumer lifestyles are fuelling the demand for convenient, restaurant quality food at home. We recognised the need to invest in all elements of our out-of-restaurant propostion to ensure we are providing the best possible dining experience for our customers.

“We worked with Pearlfisher, a leading design agency, to create a suite of packaging that not only reflects the Zizzi brand values, but allows the full Zizzi menu to be available for take-away. We are delighted with the results and are confident that we are now well placed to grow our share of the growing out-of-restaurant channel”.