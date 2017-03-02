Yorkshire trio launch the ‘ultimate’ pie

The first-ever pie featuring the iconic Henderson’s Relish from Sheffield in Yorkshire has been launched across the north of England.

Three Yorkshire food companies – Henderson’s, Jones Pies of Huddersfield and caterers The Proper Pasty Group of Sheffield – have teamed up to create and distribute the Proper Steak & Henderson’s Pie.

The pie is baked by Jones Pies using classic hot-water pastry and slow-cooked British beef, with Henderson’s Relish adding a delicious and distinctive savoury tang.

The pie has been launched in delicatessens and independent retailers across the north of England, as well in the Co-Op and Parfetts Cash and Carry. A supermarket launches is expected from next month.

Matt Davies, General Manager of Henderson’s, said: “Our many devotees have been splashing our sauce on to ready-made pies and into stews, but this collaboration marks the first time that our spicy Sheffield sauce has joined forces with a pie-maker to create an official steak and Henderson’s pie.”

Tony Risso-Gill, owner and Managing Director of Jones Pies, added: “We are proud of our Yorkshire roots and are keen to use Yorkshire products, such as Henderson’s Relish from Sheffield, Bradshaw’s flour from Driffield or beer from Ossett Brewery.”

He added: “Both Jones and Henderson’s are Yorkshire through and through, sharing the White Rose on our respective logos, and the pie will be available throughout the north in an individual (210g) size for chilled counters, with an eight-day shelf life.

“It will also be available in a large plate size, which is perfect for families or even as a pie slab which can feed up to 10 hungry people.”

The pie follows Yorkshire Crisps Henderson’s flavoured hand-cooked crisps.