Yorkshire Packaging celebrate forty years

A total solution supplier of shrink wrapping machinery, materials and service, Yorkshire Packaging Systems is celebrating four decades in business.

Whether supplying shrink film, manufacturing bespoke shrink wrappers or designing and installing fully integrated packaging systems, Yorkshire Packaging Services (YPS) always puts the customer at the heart of everything it does.

“It’s about the start of a relationship, not the end of a transaction,” said Managing Director Glyn Johnson. “The ethos of the company is to provide backup and support – we are a film company selling machines rather than the other way around. That means that when we supply a machine, it’s in our interest to do an even better job.”

The majority of machine customers go on to purchase from YPS and the two divisions – machines and film – work hand in glove. Indeed, the sales team are organised around the product, not geography, to make the most of their product expertise. The company’s service engineers are highly qualified, boasting a wealth of experience between them.

Established in 1977 – and proudly based in West Yorkshire – YPS is able to build much of its own equipment following the acquisition of manufacturing company Camline Palletising Systems. This, along with its increasing sales and marketing activity, has helped the business to double in size over the past five years, without having to engage in any price wars.

“Our competitors tend to compete on price, but we took a decision to offer a value added proposition,” said Mr Johnson. Instead, he stressed, YPS competes on quality and service. “If we’re not the lowest cost option, we have to try and be the best value option.”

Service contracts are included as standard, and customers are based across the UK and Ireland. Many of these customers are blue chip, with one recent major order being for the manufacture of four large machines at a Yorkshire-based snack manufacturer.

YPS has recently tapped into the industry zeitgeist, championing the positive impacts of apprentices on young people and businesses alike. As part of the UK’s tenth annual National Apprenticeship Week in March, the company took on a trio of new recruits, made up of Jake Martin, George Reed-Hill, and Kieron Karluty who joined the Service Engineer Apprenticeship programme.

Working alongside a team of experienced engineers at YPS workshop, the programme involves learning the ins-and-outs of the award-winning firm’s shrink wrapping machines. Their work includes a variety of customer on-site visits at several well-known clients, many operating in the drinks industry.

YPS is confident that by investing in apprentices it can future-proof its business while supporting young professionals seeking a diverse job in a fast-paced industry. As well as servicing and maintaining YPS’ state-of-the-art equipment, all three apprentices have been involved with a large number and variety of installations, including some multi-million pound contracts.

After YPS won the prestigious Customer Service Award at the 2014 PPMA Awards, Chairman David Johnson was handed the Outstanding Achievement Award in 2015. Having joined Yorkshire Packaging Supplies – as it was previously known – as a start-up, he re-mortgaged his house to buy the business and survived touch challenges including the customer’s then biggest customer going bust at the recession of the late-1980s. Needless to say, Mr Johnson managed to keep hold of the reins and steer the company to success.

At the most recent PPMA, the company were recognised with two ‘Highly Commended’ awards in the ‘Manufacturer of the Year’ and ‘Exceptional Sales or Company Growth’ categories, providing a suitable aparteif for YPS’ four decade milestone.

Despite its Spartan carbon footprint, the company’s in-house designed and manufactured palletising solution clearly left a profound impression on everyone at PPMA, continuing the company’s tradition. The compact, easy- to-use Yorkshire Packaging Palletising Systems are highly-durable and cost-effective, providing a full return on costs within 12 to 24 months; no wonder it went down such a treat with the exhibition visitors.

Continuing the company’s successful partnerships with Ulma, Hugo Beck and Mimi at the PPMA show, YPS exhibited its automatic L sealer, Side feed sleeve wrapper and Flexo X – coupled with our complete range of Bollore polyolefin shrink films to show our capability to shrink wrap a wide, diverse variety of products.

This year also saw YPS attract a record number of enquiries from new customers too, with equipment selling directly off the stand at the actual PPMA show.

To celebrate the 40th anniversary year, staff will be fundraising for the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice through various activities, including taking part in a triathlon. Moreover, a new website is forecast to launch later in the year.

“We’re doing a lot more marketing than we use to, but we want to keep improving,” says Mr Johnson. “In the next five years, we’d like to double the size of the business again, employ more graduates and move into purpose-built premises. Our strategy is growth.”

Bearing the company’s longevity and continued success in mind, the road to the next big anniversary will be smooth sailing. Here’s the next forty!

For more information, visit the website, email enquiries@yps.co.uk, or call +44(0) 1924 441 355.

To donate to the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospital click here.