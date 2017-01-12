Catering butcher invests in baler; boosts business & helps environment

Family-run catering butcher Yorkshire Dales Meat Company has strengthened its recycling strategy by investing in a compact waste baler from Riverside Waste Machinery.

The vertical RWM75 machine is being used to bale mostly cardboard waste which is generated from boxed meat delivered to the Bedale factory from other local farms. However, the baler also handles plastic farm waste, allowing both material streams to be taken away for recycling.

Founded in 2004, the company supplies meat produce to hotels, restaurants and event venues across the North of England. With its own fleet of fully refrigerated branded vehicles, deliveries are made daily throughout the region. Due to the size of the operation and the volume of cardboard produced, it made commercial and environmental sense to buy a baler.

James Knox, Managing Director, said: “The Knox family have been farming here for over 100 years, and the business has grown significantly. Earlier this year we took over another butcher’s company, and the acquisition extended the size of the organisation yet again. We therefore increased the volume of waste we produce, and knew we needed a smarter solution.”

A recommendation was made to consider Riverside, before managing director and waste baling specialist Jonathan Oldfield assessed Yorkshire Dales Meat Company’s needs and recommended the RWM75.

Two loads of cardboard – or twelve 75kg bales – are now being produced on a weekly basis.

Mr Knox added: “Due to the sheer volume of ‘waste’ materials we’re now handling, baling made perfect sense. Rather than paying for waste to be taken away from the farm, we now receive a rebate for our bales, the farm has become more efficient, and we are contributing to the environment too.”