WTSA manifesto echoes industry ahead of General Election

The Wine and Spirit Trade Association (WSTA) has launched its manifesto ahead of the upcoming General Election on 8th June.

With 5 key asks of all political parties, the WSTA spotlights a well-managed Brexit, the promotion of free-trade deals, addressing an excessive tax regime, support for tackling alcohol harm and an innovative industrial strategy – all central requirements for the UK’s wine and spirit industry.

Looking ahead the industry faces uncertainty over Brexit and future trade with the EU, and a strict regulatory regime that places significant burdens on producers and retailers. But there are opportunities for the industry too. There is the potential to continue the boom in British spirits exports and reach new export markets around the world.

The WSTA has the largest and broadest membership of any association in the sector and a team that has the skills, knowledge and relationships to support the next UK government’s agenda, including Brexit.

Miles Beale, WTSA Chief Executive, said: “This snap General Election provides a vital opportunity for the UK’s world leading wine and spirit industry. We need to communicate to new decision makers what has to be done to ensure that our industry can thrive in today’s new political, economic and social landscape.

“We will use our manifesto to help the incoming Members of Parliament understand our business needs. Following our lead a new government can help our industry to continue to grow, innovate and contribute to the already significant £50 billion worth of economic activity and our ground breaking work to reduce alcohol harm.

“The WSTA will be working tirelessly to achieve our key aims: continued, tariff-free movement of wines and spirits to and from the EU; new, tariff-free trade agreements with priority countries outside the EU; and, equally, safe passage of our goods – with no additional checks or delays at borders, even once we have left the Customs Union.”