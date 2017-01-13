Wrigley Poland reduces energy consumption, maintenance & cleaning time

Wrigley is a name well-known in the consumer goods industry for its wide variety of chewing gum and mints. Wrigley Poland recently decided to follow the company move toward process automation by simplifying its conveying process to reduce downtime.

With the Piab system in place, there is less downtime during the manufacturing of pressed mints and pellet form gum, as the vacuum conveyor and filters are very easy to clean. Since installing the conveyors, Wrigley Poland has reduced cleaning time by about 70%, while maintenance has been reduced to periodical replacement of filters only.

Wrigley also reports that the previous system cost the company twice as much as the Piab solution at the same capacity, and was much less reliable. The new conveyors are also more efficient, as their design improves the vacuum-assisted flow by 25% without affecting energy consumption.

Vacuum conveying also offers quick, efficient and convenient solutions for reclaim applications aimed at minimising waste and maximising productivity.

Regardless of whether they are used for baking goods, confectionery, instant food, food additives or nutraceuticals, piFLOW® vacuum conveyors meet the demands of the global food industry. Offering low noise and contained conveying, ATEX certification, compliance with FDA and EU 1935/2004 regulations, as well as fulfilling current Good Manufacturing Practice, the conveyors ensure a safe working environment and problem-free, highly productive operations.

