World’s first amino acid enriched water launches in UK

Rejuvenation Water, the first amino acid enriched spring water, has been launched in the UK market by the eponymous South London start-up.

The product contains L-Glutamine, which offers a wide range of health benefits, including protein synthesis for muscle building, repair and improved cognitive function.

The new health drink is made using crisp Staffordshire spring water and uses natural ingredients.

It is believed to be the first amino acid enriched spring water to the market, the key USP which helped lead the start-up to raising over £180,000 through crowdfunding – beating its target of £150,000 – with funds coming from 258 investors.

The product is now stocked in over 150 stores including the likes of John Lewis, Costco and Spinneys, one of Dubai’s largest supermarket and is imminently going to be sold in Holland & Barrett.