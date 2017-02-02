‘World first’ protein delivers 10% more than conventional alternatives

Fonterra’s dairy ingredients business is targeting the $10 billion sports nutrition market with a new protein ingredient that delivers 10% more protein than conventional whey proteins.

According to NZMP, the new protein is faster acting, lower in fat, sugar and carbohydrates compared to similar protein products.

Neil Fraser, Fonterra Lead Technologist, said some protein ingredients have traditionally been formulated from cheese whey whereas. In what is believed to be a world first, NZMP has used lactic casein whey to make the protein ingredient.

“People are taking more interest in their diet and health, which means as the awareness of the benefits of protein goes more mainstream, sports nutrition is no longer just for exercise fanatics,” he said.

“Protein is an important part in everyone’s diet. It is needed for growth and maintenance of all cells in the body, especially muscles. Proteins are believed to support athletic performance, but are also important for healthy ageing, especially when it comes to maintaining muscle strength and function as we get older.”

The protein is the result of a collaboration between Fonterra’s research and development centre and operations team in what the company has describes as “getting more value out of our farmer’s milk”.

The United States leads the way in the protein boom in sports nutrition and the launch of the NZMP SureProtein ingredient has been quickly followed by orders from one of the biggest producers of sports nutrition drinks in the US.

There has also been interest from the Japanese market. Trials of the new product are resulting in customers looking to the innovative ingredient to provide them with the protein punch and competitive edge they’re seeking in their fast growing sports nutrition market.