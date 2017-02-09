Women in Packaging target Easyfairs with networking event

A woman’s full potential could be worth £23 billion a year to the UK economy, according to a study carried out by the Women and Work Commission.

Women in Packaging UK (WIP UK), an organisation that connects, supports and recognises female employees in the UK packaging industry, believes that figure is something to champion as it gears up for its next networking event.

The industry group will be holding a networking event at the Marmalade Bar, Birmingham Repertory Theatre Birmingham on March 1, 2017 from 7.30pm to support and encourage female employees in roles across all material substrates, process and packaging applications, and across the supply chain from designer to retailer within the packaging industry.

Joanna Stephenson, Managing Director of PHD Marketing & Strategy and co-founder of WIP, said: “The packaging industry currently employs around 85,000 people in the UK – representing 3% of the UK manufacturing industry workforce. Many of these are women and as an industry organisation WIP works to provide collaborative networking and learning opportunities to all female employees across the entire packaging industry.

“WIP also establishes and encourages connections with new role models who wish to champion the industry as a diverse and vibrant environment in which to work.”

The latest event will take place in Birmingham city centre and will allow WIP to reach out to female employees attending the Easyfairs Packaging Innovations expo and will also include a guest speaker from within the industry.