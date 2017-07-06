Whyke Farms and OMSCo expand organic cheese production

Wyke Farms, the UK’s largest independent milk processor and producers of renewable energy, and The Organic Milk Suppliers Cooperative (OMSCo) will together expand organic cheese production, distribution and sales.

Wyke Farms and OMSCo are developing their existing relationship and plan to more than treble their already extensive range of organic cheese that totalled over 1000T last year.

The new arrangement will see Wyke Farms sourcing all the milk requirements for organic cheese production from OMSCo, whilst OMSCo will increase its range of specialist organic cheese made by Wyke Farms for export markets, and also take a share in the ownership of bulk cheddar stocks for a proportion of domestic and export sales.

The additional milk will allow Wyke Farms and OMSCo to capitalise on the growth of the organic market on a global scale both to EU spec and USDA spec; something unattainable previously due to restricted milk supplies.

The arrangement also allows Wyke and OMSCo to jointly own the maturing cheese stock so that cheddar stock can be built to supply a world market looking for longer matured cheddars with more flavour.

Rich Clothier, Managing Director of Wyke Farms, said: “This arrangement means that Wyke and OMSCo have a fit for the future vehicle to supply the best quality organic cheddars to the world market.

“Our combined scale and efficiency makes us the logical supply partners for organic cheddar. It gives us the capacity and milk supply necessary to expand organic cheese production rapidly.

“It also gives us access to OMSCo’s different milk types to produce organic cheddar with different attributes and with access to different markets. It will complement our existing business which currently produces over 14,000 tonnes of cheddar annually, entirely from our own source of renewable energy.”