Whitepaper challenges sustainability in the agri-food sector

A new whitepaper is calling for radical change, as it reports that 80% of the food and drink supply chain is yet to commit to sustainable production.

According to the whitepaper – published by Promar International – agricultural outputs will need to increase by 20% every decade for the next 40 years to meet demand.

Currently, the industry is not in a position to achieve this sustainably, with 23% of carbon emissions being derived from the sector alone.

Tom Gill, Head of Environment at Promar International, said: “The increased pressure to produce more food and drink affects everyone in the supply chain, from farmers through to retailers.

“Consumer attitudes are changing, and it has been reported that around 70% of consumers feel that large companies aren’t doing enough to improve sustainability.

“Change in the food supply chain is primarily driven by the customer, and the sustainability agenda should be no different.”

The whitepaper, which was launched at edie Live and contributed to by the Carbon Trust, uses a case study from McDonald’s UK to highlight where the supply chain is investing in change and to demonstrate the improvement in efficiencies that can be achieved.

Through direct investment in their beef supply chain, McDonald’s UK has reduced on-farm emissions by 23%. Proving that sustainable food and drink production can form part of a profitable and successful business model.