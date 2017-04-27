Wheat starches go gluten-free

Germany and the UK are both experiencing a rise in sales of gluten-free food products and the trend shows no signs of slowing down.

Gluten-free product sales in Germany, for example, are predicted to rise to £143.4 million in 2019 from £116.8 million in 2014, according to Euromonitor.

The gluten-free market offers massive potential for food processors, who have traditionally created alternative carbohydrate-based foodstuffs from other crops, such as corn.

Now, thanks to leading German wheat starch innovator, Kröner-Stärke, these items can be produced from native wheat starches and organic wheat starches which have had the gluten content washed out.

Henrik de Vries, Kröner-Stärke’s Sales Director, said: “Organic gluten-free wheat starches are, in fact, a more cost-effective option than corn and other alternative starches, as their functionality and flavour is naturally much closer to that of the original ingredients.”

This news comes as a real boon for companies who wish to extend their ranges to suit a wider audience and are also looking to lower production costs.

Gluten-free wheat starches are not just intended for coeliacs or those wishing to follow a ‘clean-living’ style diet, but can be eaten by anyone who can tolerate wheat including very young children.

The German ingredients’ supplier has developed a range of functional gluten-free wheat starches, offering food processors the opportunity to maintain excellent baking properties, texture and flavour combined with good dough elasticity.

In fact, in comparison with corn and tapioca, wheat starches offer much better baking properties and a superior taste.

Bread, pasta and other bakery products can be manufactured to replicate, to a high standard, their traditional equivalents. Even croissants and other puff pastry products, which need to be light and flaky, can be created by incorporating such starches.

Two of Kröner-Stärke’s leading gluten-free starch products are Sanostar (a gluten-free native wheat starch) and Sanogel (the pre-gelatinised version of the former). Both are totally suitable for people intolerant to gluten as the gluten protein is removed by thorough washing in natural, untreated spring water without additives and enzymes. Each batch is also examined in an external laboratory and certified accordingly so processors can be assured of its quality and compliance with European gluten-free standards.

The functionality of such ingredients is key for gluten-free producers. Fortunately, in this respect no compromise is required. SSanostar is able to help provide superior baking properties, a stable crumb structure, viscosity and texture control. It adds to the stabilisation of food preparations by acting as a thickening agent and giving excellent taste to products.

Sanogel, a cold swelling starch, also helps increase water absorption and aids dough hydration. Both starches are ideally suited for application in gluten-free baked goods, baking mixes, fillings, sauces, fine food products, dairy products, confectionery products and babyfood.

Henrik de Vries added: “With our starches, food producers can still produce excellent, tasty wheat-containing products, can attract a wider audience and in many cases, reduce raw material costs. The final food products can be declared gluten-free on their labels and are guaranteed to be tolerated by those sensitive to gluten.”