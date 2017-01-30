Weetabix invests £30 million in UK manufacturing

Weetabix Food Company is investing £30 million across its UK manufacturing sites in Burton Latimer and Corby.

The creation of new production capacity by 2018 will significantly raise volumes to match rising sales of Weetabix biscuits both in the UK and overseas. The investment will see new jobs created, swelling Weetabix’s global workforce.

The investment comes on the back of Weetabix’s UK market share for cereals and drinks rising from 15.3% to 16.4% in the past year as British shoppers look for more nutritious, tasty and convenient breakfast choices.

The creation of further production capability in Burton Latimer and Corby by 2018 will allow Weetabix to match consumer demand for its popular breakfast cereals. The launch of Weetabix Protein added £7 million to sales in 2016, and was the biggest new cereal launch in the category.

Giles Turrell, CEO of Weetabix Food Company, said: “We’ve consistently bucked the market, through our innovation and focus on nutritionally strong products that taste great. We have been successful in increasing our sales of brands such as Weetabix and Alpen, with consumers trusting us to deliver best in class nutrition and taste.”