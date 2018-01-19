A wee dram goes further than you think thanks to Goplasticpallets.com

It’s one of the world’s favourite food exports and it’s important to keep the whisky flowing at all times. That’s why international premium spirits company The Edrington Group approached Goplasticpallets.com when it needed help with its logistics in 2012 – and the solution is still working five years later.

The success of Edrington’s installation is further proof why people should: ‘Leave the wood. Go plastic’ – which is the theme of Goplasticpallets.com’s new marketing campaign.

Chris Hendry, Procurement Manager at Edrington, said: “The pallets and solution we were supplied by Goplasticpallets have been fantastic and offer so many improvements over wood, durability being just one of the benefits. We’re over the moon with their performance.”

Goplasticpallets.com recommended a switch from wooden to plastic pallets for a durable and cost-effective solution capable of withstanding the tough manufacturing environment, which involves a high level of automation – essential since each pallet can carry £60,000 worth of spirits.

