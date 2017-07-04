Waitrose make lunchtime more sustainable with UK packaging first

Waitrose is launching a new easier to recycle triangular sandwich wrapper in what is believed to be a first for UK supermarkets.

This comes amidst the retailer’s commitment that all its own-label packaging will be widely recyclable, reusable or home compostable by 2020.

This latest innovation is being achieved by making the cardboard sandwich packaging easier to separate from the plastic film which isn’t itself recyclable.

While the cardboard element of sandwich packaging can easily be recycled, Waitrose discovered that the difficulty separating the cardboard from the see-through film part of the pack had made this a challenge for customers and processors in practice.

But now the simple step of making the film easily removable from the cardboard – via a peelable tab – means there is no reason why the cardboard can’t be recycled.

The new packaging will be introduced from August.

Karen Graley, Waitrose Packaging Manager, said “The change to our sandwich packaging may seem like a small one but it’s likely to make a big impact on the amount of packaging recycled.

“We continue to work on a solution to the pack’s plastic film in the hope that, in the future, none of the sandwich pack will go to landfill.”