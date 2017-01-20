Waitrose launches FoodCloud redistribution trial in 25 stores

Supermarket chain Waitrose is launching a trial with food redistributor FoodCloud and its partners in FareShare this month.

The pilot will be trialled at 25 Waitrose branches and will expand to all stores throughout the UK if successful.

Waitrose is the second UK retailer to use the FoodCloud platform to redistribute its surplus food. FoodCloud and FareShare launched with Tesco UK in February 2016, and in less than a year, it has facilitated the redistribution of 5 million meals from Tesco stores. Over 3,300 community groups and charities have benefited from donations from of good quality surplus food.

Over 1,000 UK Tesco stores are now using the FoodCloud platform to donate their surplus food. Work is already underway to bring on a further 1,800 Tesco convenience stores in 2017.

FoodCloud enables stores to inform local charities of surplus food which is available for collection. To use FoodCloud, the store uploads details of the food available for donation using an app or in-store scanner. A local charity is then notified about the food available and can confirm if they are available to collect the donation from their local store.

The charities that receive this food – from breakfast clubs, to homeless hostels to family support services – are places that provide life changing support. The food provided through FoodCloud ensures these charities and grassroots organisations benefit from significant cost savings, which they can then re-invest in essential programmes to support their underlying mission.