Waitrose launch celeriac rice in UK first

Waitrose is believed to the first supermarket to introduce celeriac rice as the trend for carb alternatives intensifies.

The new product is made from raw celeriac which has been processed into rice-sized pieces.

The retailer said the product holds its structure, making it an ideal base for risottos or as an accompaniment to curry.

Waitrose vegetable buyer Tom Moore said: “We know our customers love an alternative to traditional carbs, particularly when they’re made entirely of fresh vegetables or are a tad unusual.”

He added: “We hope fans of the vegetable will love this new way of enjoying celeriac, which would be tricky and time-consuming to do at home.”