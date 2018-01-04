Waitrose introduces age limit on energy drinks

Waitrose has become the first supermarket in the UK to introduce a minimum age limit on sales of high caffeine energy drinks.

Customers buying caffeinated energy drinks containing more than 150 mg of caffeine per litre will be asked to prove they are over 16 years of age from March 5.

The move builds on existing industry efforts including labelling guidelines which require any high caffeine energy drink to include an advisory note to children.

“Energy drinks and their ingredients have been deemed safe by regulatory authorities around the world,” said Gavin Partington, Director General at the British Soft Drinks Association.

“In 2010 we introduced a voluntary Code of Practice to support parents and consumers who want to make informed choices.

“In 2015 this was updated to include more stringent guidelines around marketing and promoting, including reference to in and around schools.

“Energy drinks are not marketed or promoted to under 16s and all beverages carry an advisory note stating: Not recommended to children.

“Energy drink manufacturers have taken all possible steps to be clear about the suitability of energy drinks. Retailers, schools and parents all have a role to play in educating children about caffeine and sugar consumption from all sources.”

Energy drinks have been growing rapidly over the last few decades, and now make up 5% of the UK’s soft drinks market.