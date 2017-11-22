Vikan adds UST Detail brush to popular range

Vikan has beefed up its popular Ultra Safe Technology brushware series with the addition of a new detail brush.

The series incorporates hygienic design and the fully moulded UST bristle system to provide superior cleaning efficacy, hygienic cleaning of the brush, less risk of bristle loss, EU and FDA food contact approval and a lower risk of cross-contamination.

Now, Vikan has added the UST Detail Brush to the popular range, reinventing detail cleaning and extending the benefits of UST to every nook and cranny in a food processing facility.

Intended primarily for use in the food & beverages industry, the UST Detail Brush is designed for cleaning dry debris from corners, crevices, narrow gaps and other hard-to-reach areas. It features optimised soft bristles, excellent ergonomics and all the advantages of Ultra Safe Technology.

In addition to its primary purpose as a detail cleaning brush, the UST Detail Brush is also perfect for use as a pastry or glazing brush. Benefits include:

Comprehensive EU and FDA food contact compliance

Reduced risk of bristle loss due to UST’s unique bristle retention system

Improved food safety and quality thanks to UST’s superior hygienic design

Available in eight fully coloured options, so you can easily segregate different brushes for different uses, including allergen control

“Areas like corners, crevices and gaps between equipment make excellent hiding places for dry debris, including allergens, and can be difficult to clean without just the right cleaning tool,” said Vikan Global Hygiene Specialist Debra Smith.

“With its soft bristles and UST advantages, the UST Detail Brush solves the problem and enables any facility that works with food and beverages achieve the greater hygienic certainty that only UST delivers.

“It also makes the perfect pastry or glazing brush and is, I believe, the first brush of its kind to deliver the combination of food contact approval, colour-coding, functionality and hygienic design that the food industry requires.”