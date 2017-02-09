VEGA raise over £3k for charity

Last summer, the VEGA Challenge 64 team undertook a 40 mile walk. Despite crossing the finishing line, all of the money that had been pledged and donated needed gathering.

VEGA, a global manufacturer of process instrumentation, raised a total of £3700 for the charity Action Medical Research (AMR). It was also the highest fund raisers of the 2016 South Downs plot events, through a combination of its donators, supports and walkers.

Shortly before Christmas last year, even organiser Alice Lisher from AMR was presented a special fund raising award to the company and a Paddington Bear mascot – which was then raffled among the staff to raise even more funds for the Charity.

VEGA said that it is “looking forward” to choosing its next challenge as well as thanking all those who pledged funds and offered support.