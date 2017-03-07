Tasty deal as US Foods picks up SRA Foods

US Foods has agreed to acquire SRA Foods, an $80 million turnover meat processor and distributor in Birmingham, Alabama.

This latest deal follows US Foods earlier acquisition of All American Foods last month.

Family owned since 1940, SRA started out as a butcher shop in Birmingham. Today, it occupies a nearly 70,000 square foot facility, runs a fleet of nearly 20 trucks and features a product line of more than 1,000 distinct items.

With a large population of BBQ and meat-centric restaurants throughout the South, this acquisition will help strengthen US Foods’ centre-of-the-plate offerings to its customers throughout the region.

“The Anselmo family has built an incredible reputation for providing only the highest quality meats to more than 1,000 customers throughout the Birmingham area,” said David Norton, President, US Foods’ Stock Yards.

Anthony Anselmo, president, SRA Foods, added: “We are proud to be joining US Foods, a company that shares our vision for providing our valued customers with the highest levels of quality and service.”

US Foods will continue to operate the SRA Foods facility in Birmingham, and expects to welcome its more than 100 employees to the company. The location will become part of the company’s Stock Yards organisation, which provides high-quality meat and seafood, custom cutand packaged for customers’s pecifications.

The transaction is expected to close in late March. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.