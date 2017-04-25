FirstClass deal as US Foods picks up Californian meat manufacturer

US Foods is to buy FirstClass Foods, the California-based, privately owned meat manufacturing company.

With nearly $55 million in annual sales, FirstClass Foods has been delivering high quality centre of the plate products to customers throughout Southern California since 1962.

The company specializes in custom processing and portion control cuts of beef, pork, lamb, veal, poultry, seafood and specialty products.

“US Foods has worked with FirstClass Foods for years and we’ve experienced the company’s commitment to high quality products and consistency,” said David Norton, President, US Foods’ Stock Yards.

He added: “This acquisition will allow us to expand our center of the plate offering and better serve our customers throughout southern California.”

US Foods will operate out of the 50,000 square foot facility in Hawthorne as a US Foods Stock Yards facility where FirstClass Foods operates today and expects to welcome its more than 100 employees to the company.

This latest deal follows US Foods recent acquisition trail, having picked up SRA Foods in March and All American Foods in February.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.