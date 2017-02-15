US Foods picks up All American Foods

US Foods has agreed to acquire All American Foods, a $60 million turnover broadline distributor based in North Kingstown, R.I.

All American Foods was established in 1988 and has grown to offer more than 4,000 SKUs to nearly 1,000 customers throughout Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut.

US Foods said the acquisition will further enhance its ability to serve customers in the northeast region, an area of the country heavily populated with independent restaurants.

All American Foods employees will continue to operate out of the 65,000 square foot facility All American Foods operates from today.

“The growth All American Foods has experienced over the last three decades is proof that their business model and commitment to customer service is strong,” said John O’Carroll, Northeast Region President, US Foods.

He added: “We are looking forward to building on All American Foods’ already strong reputation and bringing an even better experience to foodservice operators throughout Southern New England.”

The transaction is expected to close at the end of February.