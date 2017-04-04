Upstart nutrition company secures nationwide listings

Battle Oats, the Yorkshire-based nutrition brand which specialises in high protein oat bars, has secured a deal to supply 300 Holland and Barrett stores across the UK and Ireland.

The products will be made available via the health food stockist’s online platform before debuting in stores later this month.

Entrepreneurs Kevin Smith and Shaun Gibbins, who founded the business in 2014, named the range of gluten-free health snacks after running a social media contest to gather suggestions from health conscious target customers.

Since launching, Battle Oats has grown into a leading brand available through independent health stores and gyms throughout the UK. The company also has distribution in Ireland, the Netherlands and Kuwait and now exports to more than 10 countries.

Mr Gibbins said: “Holland and Barrett is the UK’s leading high street health food chain, so securing this deal is a major step forward for us as a business. Our reputation is growing in the flourishing fitness and sports markets, and to have products in another 300 retail outlets is a major boost for our reach in the UK.”

Over the last two years, the firm said it has grown sales by over 100% per annum, shipping more than one million bars last year.

Mr Smith added: “The sports nutrition market in the UK is now valued at £580 million and last year saw 21% growth in the sports protein bar and snack segment, as health conscious consumers increasingly demand nutritious snacks on the go.

“Fortunately, our products tick all of the boxes and we have established a loyal following who, along with new customers, will now find it even easier to find our products on high streets throughout the UK.”

The pair are hopeful that the deal will help them open doors with other high street retailers and supermarket chains that are increasingly stocking gluten free protein snacks.

“We are in conversations with a number of other retailers, and with some new products coming online in Q2 that broaden the ‘free from’ range we already offer, we are confident of securing more retailers this year,” said Mr Smith.