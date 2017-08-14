Univar has expanded its distribution agreement with Kudos Blends to provide salt reduction solutions to the food ingredients market.

As part of the amended agreement, Univar – a chemical and ingredients distributor – will cover the Pell brand of raising agents. This includes sodium reduction solutions.

The exclusive agreement covers all European countries.

“[Kudos’] portfolio, offered exclusively by Univar, contains a variety of single- and double-acting baking powders that vary in speed of release for the precise desired effect during the baking process,” said Gary Abraham, commercial manager for Univar Food Ingredients in EMEA.

He added: “In addition, many of the ingredients are potassium-based, thereby reducing sodium in our customers’ end products, which is an important consumer-driven trend in the European market.”