Univar to distribute TerraVia’s algae ingredients across Europe

Food ingredients distributor, Univar has forged a European distribution agreement with TerraVia’s AlgaVia brand of whole algae ingredients.

The expansion of this plant-based portfolio is in response to increasing consumer demands for clean label, natural and non-animal sourced and allergen-free ingredients for their food products.

“TerraVia’s innovative portfolio of products and company culture complement Univar’s approach and direction,” said Simon Atkins, EMEA Industry Director, Univar Food Ingredients. “This portfolio will enable our customers to manufacture the next generation of food products to support the most important food trends that we see in the marketplace in 2017 and beyond.”

TerraVia’s product lines include Lipid-Rich Whole Algae and Protein-Rich Whole Algae. Lipid-Rich Whole Algae is available in golden and cream varieties, which can replace eggs and dairy fats in a wide range of applications including bakery, beverages and desserts.

“With the accelerating growth of plant-based foods, driven by consumer demand for clean labels and healthier foods with great taste, there are opportunities for our Lipid-Rich and Protein-Rich Whole Algae ingredients across every aisle of the grocery store,” said Mark Brooks, SVP and General Manager of Food Ingredients at TerraVia. “The relationship enhances our ability to serve the European markets and provide plant-based allergen-free ingredients to brands and consumers throughout the regions.”