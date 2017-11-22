Unique coding the driving force behind Yeo Valley’s latest promotion

Yeo Valley, the largest organic dairy brand in the UK, has launched its latest product competition using unique coding from Clondalkin Flexible Packaging Bury.

Clondalkin Flexible Packaging Bury (formerly Chadwicks). has produced 15 different polyester lid designs, each printed with a unique 14 character code.

These are sealed onto special packs of Yeo Valley’s yogurt and only revealed when the lid is peeled back.

All the unique codes are printed on the surface of the lids to ensure the printing ink does not contaminate the product.

“The unique coding printing technology from Clondalkin Bury has been instrumental in enabling us to get closer to our customers and reward them for their loyalty,” said Dan Rusga, Marketing Director at Yeo Valley.

“As a company we have made a long-term commitment to unique coding and are confident that it will continue to reap rewards for our business.”