Unilever to accelerate sustainable palm oil production in Indonesia

Unilever will work together alongside the Indonesian government to accelerate the production of sustainable palm oil in the Southeast Asian country.

The consumer goods giant signed a memorandum of understanding with government-owned palm oil plantation company PT Perkebunan Nusantara (PTPN).

They will together support local mills and smallholder farmers to produce palm oil according to the standards of no deforestation, no development on peat and no exploitation of people and communities (NDPE).

This produce-protect partnership will help farmers to increase their yields and improve their livelihoods, Unilever said.

As part of the partnership, PTPN will provide Unilever access to its mills and its supplying farmer base.

Unilever will support the mills and farmers to obtain sustainability certification through a combination of dedicated resources, funding and technical expertise. This will ensure smallholder farmers are better positioned to enter the palm oil supply chain – they will be able to increase their productivity while producing palm oil to the right standards to protect people and planet.

Marc Engel, Chief Supply Chain Officer at Unilever, said: “The MoU with PTPN is the first time we can apply the produce-protect model at scale – our partnership will have a positive impact in Indonesia from an environmental, social and economic perspective which makes it unique to the industry.”