Unilever sells off Spreads business for €6.8bn

Unilever is selling its global Spreads business to KKR for €6.825 billion and slated for completion by the middle of next year.

“In April of this year we set out our 2020 programme to accelerate sustainable value creation. After a long history in Unilever we decided that the future of the Spreads business would lie outside the Group,” said Unilever CEO Paul Polman.

“The announcement today marks a further step in reshaping and sharpening our portfolio for long term growth. The consideration recognises the market leading brands and the improved momentum we have achieved.

“I am confident that under KKR’s ownership, the Spreads business with its iconic brands will be able to fulfil its full potential as well as societal responsibilities.”

Nicolas Liabeuf, CEO of Spreads, will continue to lead the business.

He said: “There is a positive momentum in the performance of the Spreads business and we are excited about continuing this journey with KKR.

“We are confident that our business and the entrepreneurial spirit of our people will thrive further under new ownership.”