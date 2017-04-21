Unilever jumps on organic condiments maker

Unilever is acquiring New York-based organic and natural condiments maker Sir Kensington’s for an undisclosed amount.

Over the past four years, Kensington’s said it has seen strong growth. Its product line now includes mustard, ketchup, mayonnaise and a vegan mayo made from aquafaba.

Unilever added that the vision of the organic upstart aligns with its own vision to make “sustainable living commonplace” as well as complement its current food portfolio.

“We are excited to bring Sir Kensington’s into the Unilever family. Their mission to bring ‘integrity and charm to ordinary and overlooked food’ is very much in line with our Unilever Sustainable Living Plan,” said Kees Kruythoff, President, Unilever North America.

Matthew McCarthy, Vice President of Foods, Unilever North America, added: “Sir Kensington’s is a beautiful brand. The acquisition aligns perfectly with our global Sustainable Nutrition strategy, moving us forward on our mission to delight consumers, produce delicious food with less impact on the environment and promote nutritious cooking.”

“We’re honoured to partner with such a progressive and purpose-driven company in this next chapter,” said Mark Ramadan, CEO & Co-Founder, Sir Kensington’s.

Scott Norton, Co-Founder, Sir Kensington’s, added: “Working with Unilever will allow us to more rapidly expand distribution while holding true to our values as we help define the next generation of good food.”

Co-Founders Mark Ramadan and Scott Norton will continue in their roles at Sir Kensington’s.

The deal is expected to close in the next few weeks.