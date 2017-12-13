In brief: Unilever completes $384m TAZO acqusition

By
Dominic Cuthbert
-
Unilever completes $384m TAZO acqusition
Credit: TAZO

Unilever has completed its $384 million acquisition of the TAZO tea bran from Starbucks first announced back in November.

As previously reported, TAZO bolsters Unilever’s tea portfolio and increases its appeal to millennial consumers.

