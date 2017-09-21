UNI Packaging’s vacuum pouch line increases UK manufacturing capacity

Flexible packaging group, UNI Packaging, has increased manufacturing capacity and the range of products produced at its UK site with the installation of a vacuum pouch manufacturing line.

Following an investment in a Titan SR9-DT Dual Turret Slitter installed last year, the addition of vacuum pouch manufacture is set to provide their UK customers with increased flexibility and enhanced service options, whilst allowing the firm to target new markets.

With expanding capacity, the St Helens site is currently being reorganised to create a more logical manufacturing workflow – a dedicated print hall is being created, alongside a new lamination hall with a new high tech film curing facility and a brand new slitting hall.

UNI Packaging’s Simon Parisi said: “As an integrated group, we are able to identify and invest in new assets quickly and efficiently to target and satisfy the needs of each country’s market conditions and growth opportunities.”