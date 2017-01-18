Industry will not want to miss UK’s leading packaging show

Those working in the food and drink industry will be spoilt for choice at Packaging Innovations, Label&Print and Empack 2017, which returns to Birmingham’s NEC on 1 & 2 March.

The UK’s leading packaging and print show will feature more content than ever before, a who’s who of international speakers and a show floor packed with leading suppliers and first time exhibitors.

Many exhibitors will be using the show to launch new products and services. For instance, Greenearth Food Packaging is launching Bran Tableware, which is made from 100 per cent bran fibre and includes plates, bowls, platters and cutlery plus, its Wood Carrier Trays, which are suitable for ready meals, vegetables and salad.

Clondalkin Flexible Packaging Grootegast is introducing two new additions to its market leading stand up pouch range, which offers sustainable, user friendly solutions, as well as food protection and extended shelf life. Also on display will be Clondalkin’s high barrier lidding film for plastic cups or trays, multi-layer laminates with aluminium, microwaveable packaging for frozen snacks, and printed bags.

Debuting its new M-Lock© tamper evident carton will be Firstan Cartons. The new system has a tamper evident built in mechanism. This removes the need for further processing, such as applying glue or tamper labels.

Croxsons will be focusing on adding value to glass packaging through a variety of advanced decoration techniques and closures. It will also be displaying the stunning decoration on its The House of Erick bottle live at the show.

Features always play a major role at the show, providing visitors with the opportunity to learn and interact with some of the most influential names from the packaging industry. New for 2017, Campden BRI, the UK’s largest independent food and drink research body, will be at the show running sessions on an array of subjects, from packaging defects and food labelling updates, through to food contact materials and openability. It will also host a series of interactive ‘spot the defect’ and ‘identify the foreign body’ workshops.

As well as new additions, the show also welcomes back established favourites, including The Drinks and Pharmaceutical Symposia, The Great Innovation Debate, The Ecopack Challenge, The Packaging Consultancy Clinic and The BIG Print Debate.