UK’s first dedicated vegan trade show launches this year

Organised by VegfestUK, the UK’s first dedicated vegan trade show is launching this October.

The inaugural trade show is made up of 6 different featured areas with talks and panels hosted by an expert line up of speakers and celebrities to equip independent vegan business owners with all the tools they need for growth in the ever-expanding vegan market.

VegfestUK Trade 2017 will see around 160 stallholders with all the cutting edge vegan products coming onto the market, and the organisers anticipate an attendance of around 2,000 trade buyers and media representatives.

A total of six business areas will be hosted by experts in their field and incredible speakers from all over the world – all set to inspire and educate the trade as to why and how to cater for vegans and why and how to include vegan friendly products in their business.

With a tremendous growth in the amount of vegan options in the UK, and huge increase of interest in veganism over previous years, expect this inaugural show to be packed with mainstream media professionals, independent media, bloggers and vegan vloggers, as well as key buyers from the natural products trade, supermarkets and multiples, hospitality and catering, and the growing cafe culture.

Karin Ridgers, VegfestUK presenter and host of the Vegan Celebrity Zone, said: “There has never been a more exciting time for a vegan lifestyle and according to The Vegan Society research last year there are over 500,000 vegans in the UK – with three and a half times more than 10 years ago – making it the biggest growing lifestyle movement.”

“If eateries want more bums on seats they must cater well for vegans now – a jacket potato or plain pasta and tomato sauce is no longer acceptable. Vegans have money to spend like everyone else and we tell everyone when we are catered for well too.”