UK unprepared for Brexit’s effect on food system

The UK is unprepared for the most complex ever change to its food system, which will be required before Brexit, according to a new briefing paper.

A Food Brexit: time to get real – published by the Science Policy Research Unit at the University of Sussex – concludes that leaving the EU poses serious risks to consumer interests, public health, businesses and workers in the food sector.

Its authors claim that this is because there is no Government vision for UK food or agriculture, yet prices, quality, supply and the environment will all be adversely affected even with a ‘soft’ Brexit.

They warn that British consumers have not been informed about the “enormous” implications for their food, a third of which comes from within the European Union.

The 88-page report is the first major review of the ways leaving the EU will have an impact on UK food and farming.

It draws on more than 200 sources, including many interviews with senior figures across the food chain, as well as official, industry and scientific documents and statistics.

It warns that a “Food Brexit” is of unprecedented importance and is happening at a time when the UK food system is already vulnerable, with self-sufficiency also in decline.

The authors say their report is a wake-up call to the public and a Government that has little experience of food negotiations and has failed to warn consumers of the disruptions ahead.

Professor Tim Lang, from the University of London, who worked on the report, said: “British consumers spend £201 billion on food a year, with the entire food chain contributing about £110 billion gross value added (GVA). Of this, agriculture accounts for less than £9 billion GVA, and fisheries £0.7 billion GVA.

“The Government has provided next to no details on agriculture and fisheries, and there has been total silence on the rest of the food chain where most employment, value adding and consumer choice are made. With the Brexit deadline in 20 months, this is a serious policy failure on an unprecedented scale. Anyone would think they want a drop into the World Trade Organisation abyss.”