UK thirst for Tequila sees sales reach £173m in 2016

Tequila sales in the UK are on the up as Brits move away from drinking shots with salt and lime and instead enjoy quality tequila in cocktails or as a sipping spirit.

The Wine & Spirit Trade Association’s latest Market Report shows that consumers are taking tequila a more seriously with sales continually growing steadily throughout 2016.

Tequila sold in our shops and supermarkets grew +7% in volume in the 12 months to 31 December 2016 and +5% in value worth £13 million in 2016.

£4 million pounds worth of that Tequila was sold during the 12 week festive period. The volume sold during the 12 week period up to New Year’s Eve was up +12% compared to the same period the year before.

More Tequila is sold in our bars, pubs and restaurants, close to 1.9 million bottles in 2016, which was up +3% in volume the 12 months to 31/12/16. This was up +6% in value compared to the year before and worth £160 million.

Miles Beale, Chief Executive of the Wine and Spirit Trade Association, said: “The UK has seen a boom in Tequila sales over the last two years, up £46 million to £173 million in 2016, an increase of +37%.

“The trend is moving away from shots and strongly towards high quality, cocktail combinations and increasingly sophisticated sipping products. Additionally there is a growing popularity of craft cocktails being enjoyed in bars and then recreated in our homes.”

According to the country’s top bartenders, Tequila is not only a growing trend but is also being consumed in a completely different way.

Tequila is now the must-stock spirit in UK’s most popular bars where it is used as a base for a range of cocktails, as well as being drunk straight as a sipping experience.

The British gin boom has led to people wanting to know more about the provenance and heritage of their spirit drinks.

Tequila is distilled from the blue agave plant primarily found in Mexico. Tequilas made from 100% agave are being savoured and sipped like a rum or fine Scotch.