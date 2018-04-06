UK sugar tax comes into effect

The UK’s sugar tax, or soft drinks levy, comes into force today meaning manufacturers will be forced to reformulate or pay an extra levy on high sugar beverages.

The tax is part of the Government’s way of obesity and is expected to bring the Treasury an extra £240 million.

While some have praised the tax as a golden opportunity for the beverage industry, others have seen it as more antagonistic.

Speaking to Food and Drink International, Neil Davidson, Managing Director of marketing brand HeyHuman, said: “More regulation doesn’t mean defeat – sugary drinks need to confront adversity using creative routes to ensure their staying power.”

He added: “Some drinks brands have already altered their recipes ahead of the levy before the market goes dark, but others like Coca-Cola have refused to bow to pressure. As brave as this might be, brands need to reassess how they promote themselves or face a complete marketing blackout.

“The iconic Marlboro Man and the brand’s red and white pack livery lived on in the public consciousness well after mainstream tobacco advertising was banned, and products facing a dark marketing environment might have to find their own versions of this approach. Brand icons, like the PG Tips Monkey, have enormous potential to do just this.”

