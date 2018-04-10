UK launch for KITKAT Ruby

Nestlé UK is introducing a Ruby chocolate version of its iconic four finger KITKAT after a successful debut in Japan and Korea earlier this year.

The bar is made from Ruby chocolate, the fourth chocolate after dark, white and milk created by Barry Callebaut during a ten-year process. The unique colour is derived from ruby cocoa beans without the addition of any extra flavour or colour.

Ruby chocolate has been attracting significant interest from chocolate connoisseurs throughout the world since its announcement in September last year and now KITKAT fans in the UK will be able to get their hands on it.

The ruby KITKAT was first introduced earlier this year in Japan and Korea as KITKAT Chocolatory Sublime Ruby sold exclusively at KITKAT Chocolatory boutiques, complementing more than 350 KITKAT ‘Made in Japan’ products in a huge variety of flavours

Alex Gonnella, Marketing Director for Nestlé’s UK confectionery business, said: “After the extremely successful launch of KITKAT Chocolatory Sublime Ruby in Japan and South Korea, this is the first time the Ruby chocolate will be available in an iconic four finger format and we are sure that the Ruby chocolate KITKAT will be a great hit in the UK.

“Ruby chocolate is a big innovation in confectionery and we are very proud that KITKAT is the first major brand in the UK to feature this exciting new chocolate.”

Pablo Perversi, Chief Innovation, Quality and Sustainability Officer at Barry Callebaut, added: “I am very pleased to see the result of our partnership with Nestlé — the iconic four-finger KITKAT made with our Ruby chocolate. Consumers across the world will be intrigued by the unique taste of this crispy delight!”

This unique four finger KITKAT made with Ruby chocolate will be available exclusively in Tesco from 16th April.

Following the UK launch, the product will be introduced to consumers across Europe and the Americas.

Like this: Like Loading...